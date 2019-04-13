Share:

ISLAMABAD - Prime Minister Imran Khan Friday directed the Punjab government to ensure implementation of laws relating to protection of domestic workers’ rights.

Chairing a briefing regarding Punjab Labour Policy and steps taken for welfare of labourers, the prime minister appreciated the Punjab government’s steps for the welfare of labourers especially domestic workers.

The prime minister was apprised that the Labour Policy has been formulated with a vision to ensure gainfully employed .The policy is based on labour rights guaranteed by the Constitution, labour laws and ILO conventions.

The prime minister was informed that a phase wise health management information system is being introduced in the hospitals under Punjab Employees Social Security Institution (PESSI).

The prime minister was apprised that allotment process in labour colonies has been streamlined under the new Allotment Policy. Applications have been sought for allotment of 1397 flats in 03 labour colonies at Multan, Warburton and Defence Road Lahore.

The prime minister was informed that an amount of Rs. 3997.6 million has been disbursed among 37860 beneficiaries as welfare grant in past 09 months. It was informed that during previous year, Rs. 1416 million were disbursed among 12519 beneficiaries in 12 months. The prime minister was informed that a proposal for enhancement of minimum wages was also under consideration by Punjab Government.

Commissioner Punjab Employees Social Security Institution (PESSI) informed the Prime Minister that the entire registration process of businesses has been made online along with initiation of online payment for pensioners. Health Insurance scheme for retired secured workers was also under consideration.

It was said that a “Loyalty Scheme” is also under consideration in Punjab for registered labourers to provide them concession at utility stores and railways.

Imran Khan was informed that PESSI has introduced an online registration process to facilitate a business. It was said that a scheme is under consideration to provide health insurance to registered retired workers.

The Prime Minister was also given a detailed briefing on various labour laws to ensure protection of workers’ rights, their self respect, and provision of enabling environment for the prosperity.

These laws include: “Punjab Occupational Safety and Health Act 2019”, “Punjab Domestic Workers Act 2019”, “Punjab Minimum Wages Act 2018”, “Punjab Home based Workers Act 2018”, “Punjab Workers Welfare Fund Act 2019”, and “Companies Profit (Worker’s Participation) Act 2019.”

The meeting was attended by Mr Ansar Majeed Khan Niazi, Minister for Labour Punjab, Dr Shahbaz Gill, Spokesperson to CM, Sarah Aslam, Secretary Labour, Saqib Manan, Commissioner PESSI and senior officials.

Sindh Governor calls on PM

Sindh Governor Imran Ismail Friday called on Prime Minister Imran Khan and discussed development projects and establishment of Hyderabad University.

Developmental projects in the Sindh province and particularly progress on the projects worth 162 billion for Karachi were reviewed during the meeting.

The Governor Sindh also presented different proposals for the establishment of Hyderabad University to the Prime Minister.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Imran Khan has said that development and reconstruction of Balochistan is top priority of the PTI Government, which is evident from province’s enhanced share in the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor.

Talking to President PTI’s Balochistan chapter Sardar Yar Muhammad Rind here Friday, he said the federal government will fully cooperate for the resolution of problems being faced by the people of Balochistan.

During the meeting, views were also exchanged matters related to Balochistan, construction of dams and progress on Kachhi canal project.