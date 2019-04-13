Share:

KARACHI - Adviser to Sindh Chief Minister on Information, Law & Anti-Corruption Barrister Murtaza Wahab on Friday said that the entire nation is confused over contradictory statements being issued by some federal ministers, asking the prime minister to explanation factual position of the federal government.

“Prime Minister Imran Khan should inform the youth whether or not they should clean their weaponry or pay attention to preparing attractive curriculum vitae,” Murtaza Wahab made the demand in a statement issued here on Friday..

The Sindh CM’s adviser said that foreign minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi had declared a couple of days ago that a war has become inevitable after a week while contrary to this; Federal Minister Water Resources Faisal Vawda is giving the nation good news of innumerable job opportunities. “Should the nation follow the doctrine of Mushtaq Ghani, who advised people to consume one meal or start preparation for celebration on Faisal Vowda’s information,” he questioned.

He recalled that the PTI government had claimed that Khyber PakhtunKhwa possesses hydropower generation to the extent that it could light up the entire Pakistan. “But today it is Thar which illuminated entire country and its credit goes to the PPP-led Sindh government,” he asserted.

He said that the Sindh government has fulfilled its commitment made with people. “All promises made with people by the PPP leadership is being completed,” he claimed, adding that PTI is wasting its energies on satisfying people on its “U-turns and bogus promises.”

Barrister Murtaza Wahab claimed that closed textile mills in Faisalabad has started production with the electricity being produced from Thar Coal. “Today mission of Shaheed Bhutto, who retrieved the soil of Thar from India, has been completed,” the adviser declared, adding that Shaheed Mohtaram Benazir Bhuttto’s dream of illuminating Pakistan through Thar coal is fulfilled today. He said that the great mother of PPP chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and Syed Abdullah Shah, father of the Sindh chief minister had laid foundation of the Thar project, adding that talented sons both Shaheed Mohtarma BB and Syed Abdullah Shah have completed Thar coal project to let the nation know about the vision of their elders.

“Political pygmies who criticised policies of the Pakistan People’s Party, are silent now,” he criticised.

KE TO PROVIDE MAXIMUM RELIEF TO CONSUMERS AT SEHR, IFTAR

Continuing its tradition, K-Electric will provide maximum relief to its consumers at Sehr and Iftar during the upcoming holy month of Ramazan.

The power utility has taken various measures during the last year to further enhance reliability and availability of power supply including addition of 50MW through a solar-based IPP while principal approval for an additional 150MW from the national grid has also been granted by the Ministry of Energy (Power Division). While KE aims to utilize maximum available generation to manage the shortfall against peak summer demand, load management would be carried out with maximum relief to domestic and commercial consumers during Sehr and Iftar.

Moreover, in the last two years transmission capacity of the power utility has been further enhanced through addition of 788 MVA and distribution capacity increased by 406MW through addition of 127 feeders and around 2,300 PMTs/Substations. KE’s USD 450 million transmission enhancement project (TP-1000) is also in full swing and 90% of the project has been completed.

In addition, significant reduction in losses has been achieved as a result of installation of theft-resistant Aerial Bundled Cables (ABC) at over 6,500 PMTs as well as recent anti-theft campaign wherein 83,000 illegal connections (weighing 61,000 kg) were removed.

According to KE spokesperson, “As part of summer preparedness, we have strengthened our network and system and have beefed up the on-ground work force through capacity building and technological advancement. Aimed at facilitating customers in the best possible organizational capacity, all KE staff will ensure increased vigilance. The power utility has also partnered with National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA), Pakistan Meteorological Department and Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre to organize Climate change, Summer & Monsoon Safety Awareness Seminar next week.