ISLAMABAD : The provinces have been unable to evolve consensus on unanimous agenda points so as to resolve inter-linked issues including water and gas distribution, for the upcoming Council of Common Interests (CCI) meeting.

A tentative list of agenda was forwarded to all the provinces around a month before to evolve consensus on unanimous agenda but so far provinces have not reached any consensus, sources in the Inter-Provincial Coordination (IPC) ministry confided.

PTI’s government, after coming into power, regularly held meetings of CCI to resolve important inter-linked matters of the provinces but now for last four months meeting was not summoned. The CCI, according to the constitution (Article-154/3), must meet at least once every 90 days.

When contacted, Minister IPC Dr. Fehmida Mirza said they were waiting for the unanimous agenda from provinces. The final agenda will be sent to Prime Minister Secretariat for final approval to summon the CCI meeting. “Unlike previous governments, PTI government after coming into power has resolved issues among provinces in CCI meetings,” she claimed.

Sources said the upcoming meeting with other important agenda will discuss matters related to the distribution of gas and water. Both the smaller provinces (Sindh and Balochistan), they said, might raise the matter of gas and water distribution with Punjab and centre.

About upcoming meeting, sources said the meeting under the chairmanship of Prime Minister will also review percentage of implementation of previous issues settled in the last meeting. They said the members from Islamabad might raise the long pending matter of a separate secretariat of CCI in the meeting.

Prior to the 18th constitutional Amendment, only 11 meetings of the CCI were held in 37 years since 1973. The previous two governments (PPP-P and PML-N) had also not regularly held meetings after passing mandatory three-month period. Both the previous government had strongly criticised each other for not regularly holding meeting of CCI, considering it violation of constitutional obligation.