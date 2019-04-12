Share:

LAHORE - The Punjab Provincial Development Working Party has approved four development schemes of various sectors with an estimated cost of Rs 5948.557 million. These schemes were approved in the 23rd meeting of Provincial Development Working Party (PDWP) of current fiscal year 2018-19. Provincial Secretary P&D Iftikhar Ali Sahoo, all members of the Planning & Development Board, provincial secretaries of concerned departments and other senior representatives of the relevant provincial departments also attended the meeting.