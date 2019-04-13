Share:

Rainfall in different districts of Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan on Friday night/early Saturday morning turned weather pleasant.

According to details, it rained in Lahore, Pakpattan, Chichawatni, Khanewal, Vehari, Ahmedpur Sharqia , Bahawalpur and other parts of Punjab province. Balochistan’s Quetta, Kalat, Sibbi, and other areas also experienced rainfall.

The rain in Peshawar, Bannu, Buner, and other parts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa turned weather pleasant.

Meanwhile, the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) said dust-thunderstorm with rain with gusty winds is expected at scattered places in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (Malakand, Hazara, Peshawar, Kohat, Mardan, Bannu divisions), Kashmir & Gilgit Baltistan, while at isolated places in upper Punjab (Rawalpindi, Gujranwala, Faisalabad, Lahore, Sargodha divisions), D.I.Khan, Quetta, Zhob, Kalat, Makran divisions and Islamabad on Saturday.

Hot and dry weather is expected elsewhere in the country. The weather office said Karachi is also likely to experience light rainfall owing to low air pressure today.

In the last 24 hours, Kalam received 27 millimeter rainfall, Pattan 12, Drosh 07, Chitral 06, Malamjabba 05, Parachinar 04, Dir 03, Mirkhani 02, D.I.Khan, Lower Dir 01, Barkhan 16, Sibbi 14, Quetta 10, Zhob 09, Khuzdar 06, Astore 11, Bagrote 07, Gupis, Skardu, Gilgit 01, Rawalakot 07, Muzaffarabad 06, Garidupatta 04T.T.Singh 06, D.G.Khan 04, Kot Addu 03, Mangla, Faisalabad, Bhakkar, Multan, Layyah 02, Khanewal, Sahiwal 01.