Share:

LAHORE (PR) To recognize the support of corporate organizations during the year 2018, Shaukat Khanum Memorial Cancer Hospital and Research Center (SKMCH&RC) organised its 9th Annual Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) awards at a local hotel in Lahore. It was attended by a large number of distinguished personalities and representatives from the corporate world. Renowned journalist Mujeeb Ur Rehman Shami was the chief guest at the occasion. While talking to donors and supporters of the hospital at the occasion, Dr. Faisal Sultan, CEO SKMCH&RC, said, “Shaukat Khanum Hospital is the only charitable institute which has gained trust of more and more philanthropists, individuals and corporate organizations with every passing year for the last 25 years.”