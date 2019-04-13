Share:

KARACHI : Sindh Rangers on Friday organised free-medical camp in Nagarparkar’s village of Poranwah.

According to the Rangers spokesperson, more than 230 people including, women, children and elders infected with various diseases were provided with free medicines after checkup by the doctors at the medical camp.

The people lauded paramilitary forces incentive of providing them the free medical services.

Earlier in the month of January, Pakistan Army had also established a three-day free medical camp to facilitate the drought-hit Tharparkar, said Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR).

According to the military’s media wing, Army doctors and paramedics provided essential medical treatment to over 1700 patients at the medical camp. Team of doctors included physicians, ENT specialists, dental surgeons and gynecologists, reads the statement.

People living in Sindh’s district of Tharparkar have been facing several basic issues including health, water and other facilities, whereas malnutrition has also created havoc in the area.

Earlier this week, at least six children died at the Civil Hospital Mithi due to malnutrition and other diseases in past two days.

Undernourishment and other health problems in the desert district continued to take toll of human lives in the area.

According to district administration, the total number of deaths has reached 215 owing to malnutrition from January till date, sources in the hospital said. NNI