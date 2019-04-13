Share:

Ameer, Jamaat e Islami, Pakistan, Senator Sirajul Haq, has said that if the government failed to mitigate the

sufferings and the problems of the masses immediately, they might rise against the rulers.

Talking to different delegations at Samarbagh on Saturday, he said the government had raised the prices of electricity, gas and POL but had done nothing to overcome load shedding. He said that at the very start of the summer, the rural areas were facing load shedding up to eighteen hours while the urban people had to face load shedding up to 12 hours a day. He said if the electric supply did not improve, load shedding would become intolerable during peak summer and the month of Ramazan.

The JI chief said that in spite of financial help from friendly countries amounting to billions of dollars, the government had not provided any relief to the people. He said that the prices of gas, POL and the electricity tariff had already been increased to secure IMF loan while the IMF was being assured of further increase in prices. He said that this would bring a flood of price hike.

Sirajul Haq said that if the government took no steps to retrieve the billions of dollars of the plunderers lying abroad and kept on begging from foreign powers, other states, the masses might lose their cool.