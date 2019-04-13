Share:

KARACHI: Health experts have called for raising better awareness of heatstroke and preventive measures among common people to prevent it from spreading further in coming days of hot season.

Executive Director of Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre Karachi Dr Seemi Jamali said public should be educated through awareness messages to drink plenty of water while avoiding direct sunlight as much as possible in hot or humid weather.

She said heatwave was a prevalent climate related natural hazard and there had been a significant rise in the Earth’s average temperature over the last 100 years.

Dr Seemi Jamali said that heatstroke can cause death or permanent organ damage or disability if not properly treated in time.