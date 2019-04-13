Share:

ISLAMABAD - Thousands of commuters including office-goers, students and patients shuttling between the twin cities of Islamabad and Rawalpindi suffer mental agony due to daily traffic mess and road-blockages at Islamabad Expressway.

The capital administration is also not paying heed towards construction of already announced expansion of Expressway from Gulberg to Rawat T-Chowk despite repeated appeals of commuters plying on the artery on daily basis.

The residents of adjacent housing societies had demanded the Capital Development Authority (CDA) to start construction and winding of Islamabad Expressway’s reaming portion from Koral Chowk to Rawat. Talking to this agency, Mirza Munawar, a resident of PWD housing society said he daily visits his office located at Blue Area and facing severe traffic jam daily in morning and evening due to narrow bridge near Gulberg Green housing society.

He said before general elections 2013, PML-N lawmaker Dr Tariq Fazal Chaudhary had promised to start widening of the Expressway from Rawat but they started it from Zero Point.

The residents of areas located along Expressway facing traffic issues due to delay in the project are Pakistan Town, Korang Town, River Garden, Bahria Town, Media Town, Doctors Town, Police Foundation, Navel Anchorage, DHA, Jinnah Garden, Soan Gardens and even up to Rawat, he added.

Ambreen Shahid, a resident of Naval Anchorage said if funds could not be arranged for widening of the remaining project, then the concerned departments should complete patchwork and repair work from Gulberg to Naval Anchorage Interchange.

Meanwhile, an official of CDA said that 13 kilometer portion from Zero point to Koral Chowk had already been completed at a cost of around five billion rupees. “Work on the second phase from Korang Nullah bridge up to T-Chowk on the G T Road, will be started as soon after releasing funds by the Federal Government,” he said. He said the second phase from Korang Nullah Bridge to Naval Anchorage included widening of the existing two-lane a side road into five-lane, widen the existing two-lane bridges and construction of more inter-changes at suggested locations.