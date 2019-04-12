Share:

LAHORE- Over a hundred successful golf playing amateurs will tee off today (Saturday) at the scenic 18 holes, par 72 Royal Palm Golf and Country Club Golf Course, in quest of the much-acclaimed Turkish Airlines Golf Trophy.

The reward for victory in this championship is sizable and besides a gold trophy and a model aircraft, the celebrated one will qualify to play in the grand final due to take place in Turkey in the first week of November 2019. For smooth running of the championship, Harry Tomlinson of Turkish Airlines will be there to supervise and as per announced schedule, the tee off will take place at 11am through a shot gun start at Royal Palm Golf Course.

Besides the main prize, which is a trip to Turkey, other prizes include a silver trophy and a model aircraft for the runner up and a bronze trophy along with a model aircraft for the competitor coming third. The ladies are also a part of the Turkish Airlines Event. Eligible to participate are ladies with a handicap of 24 and below. Winner lady will get a gold trophy, while runner-up gets a silver trophy and the one coming third, will be awarded a bronze trophy.