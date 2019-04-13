Share:

KARACHI - Young Doctors’ Association (YDA) has announced to observe strike and boycott of Out-Patient Departments (OPDs) on Saturday (tomorrow) over non-payment of salaries.

Doctors were deprived of their salaries for the last four months at Abbasi Shaheed Hospital of Karachi.

The association has announced to record a ‘silent protest’ outside the Medical Superintendent (MS) Abbasi Shaheed Hospital over the issue.

Doctors said that the hospital administration had ensured to release pending salaries on April 12 but the issue is still unresolved. The young doctors have announced to observe strike and boycott of OPDs until provision of their salaries.