NAUSHAHRO FEROZ - A younger brother on land dispute shot his 2 elder brothers to death in Naushahro Feroz on Sunday. According to the police accused Naeem Warraich on the dispute of 18 acres farmland shot his 2 brothers Abdul Raziq and Najeeb to death and escaped. The victims wanted to sell their land and the suspect wanted it for himself, whereas enraged by elder brother’s rejection the younger brother shot them to death.