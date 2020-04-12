Share:

RAWALPINDI- PML-N ex-legislator and veteran politician Raja Ashfaq Sarwar passed away after a prolonged illness on Saturday. He was 65. Another politician Raja Muhammad Afzal Khan, who was associated with PML-N for more than 30 years, also breathed last in Jhelum. The funeral ceremonies of both politicians were held in Murree and Jhelum with a large number of politicians, ministers, bureaucrats and people belonging to various walks of lives attending in. According to details, Raja Ashfaq Sarwar has died after long illness. His funeral prayer was held at Ghora Galli, Murree after Asar prayer. Besides scores of locals and members of different political parties, PML-N leaders Muhammad Hanif Abbasi, Raja Hanif, Haji Pervaiz, Zia Ullah Shah and Rahat Masood Qadoosi attended the funeral prayer. The former provincial minister of labour and manpower Raja Ashfaq Sarwar was laid to rest in his native village. Raja Ashfaq Sarwar had been suffering from various ailments. Raja was first hospitalised in August 2018. During his long political career, he was elected as MPA in 1988, 1990, 1993, 1997 and 2013 from Rawalpindi. He also served as the PML-N Punjab secretary general and as provincial minister for labour and manpower. He took a break from electoral politics during the Musharraf government and paid full attention to organising the party. PML-N President Mian Shehbaz Shehbaz Sharif expressed his sorrow and grief over the demise of the senior party leader, saying he was an intelligent politician and trusted ally of Mian Nawaz Sharif, adding that his services would be remembered forever. Similarly, PML-N other leaders including former premier Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, Khawaja Asif, Mushaid Ullah Syed, Ahsan Iqbal and Malik Abrar have expressed a sorrow and grief over the death of senior party leader.