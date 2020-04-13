Share:

LAHORE - As many as 39 new COVID19 patients were reported from across the province on Sunday, taking the number of confirmed cases to 2.464.

Out of total confirmed COVID19 patients, 758 are preachers of Tableeghi Jamat, 701 pilgrims, who recently returned from Iran, 80 prisoners and 925 citizens, who either had travel history or fell victim to local transmission.

So far 21 patients have died in the province and 39 have defeated the deadly virus.

Of the 758 confirmed COVID19 preachers, 463 are at quarantine centre at Raiwind, 57 in Bhakar, 35 each in Hafizabad, Sargodha and Jhelum, 25 in Vehari, 19 in Sialkot, 16 in Layyah, 13 in Mandi Bahauddin, 10 in Gujrat, nine in Bahawalnagar, eight in Sheikhupura, seven in Mianwali, six each in Rawalpindi and Faisalabad, four in Rahim Yar Khan, three in Narowal, two each in Nankana Sahib, Gujranwala and Khushab and one in Rajanpur.

As many as 10,263 preachers who have recently attended Tableeghi Ijtema are at quarantine centres in 33 districts for testing and isolation.

Out of 701 confirmed patients from amongst pilgrims, 457 are at quarantine centre in Multan, 221 in Dera Ghazi Khan and 23 in Faisalabad.

So far 925 citizens have also been tested positive for the virus from across the province.

These people either have a travel history or they got infected through local transmission.

The highest number of cases has been reported from Lahore where 426 patients are under treatment at different centres.

As many as 134 patients are under treatment in Gujrat, 69 in Rawalpindi, 38 in Gujranwala, 31 in Faisalabad, 29 in Jhelum, 27 in Sialkot, 22 in Rahim Yar Khan, 18 in DG Khan, 16 in Nankana Sahib, 13 in Vehari, 12 in Hafizabad, 10 each in Mianwali and Sheikhupura, nine in Kasur, eight each in Sargodha, Mandi Bahauddin, Narowal and Chiniot, five each in Bahawalnagar and Bahawalpur, four each in Chakwal and Multan, three each in Khushab and Lodhran, two in Toba Tek Singh and one each in Attock, Layyah, Okara and Jhang.

Of 80 COVID19 patients in Jails, 59 are in Lahore, 14 in Sialkot and seven in Gujranwala.

Punjab Health Department has forwarded SOPs for handling of COVID19 patients and saving other prisoners in jails to the Home Department.

As per spokesperson of Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department, serious patients were immediately shifted to High Dependency Units. He urged people to stay at home, frequently wash hands and use hand sanitizer.

He advised social distancing and adopting precautionary measures while attending sick family members.