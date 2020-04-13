Share:

DIR LOWER - Four patients of coronavirus have recovered completely wherein the condition of eight others were stable, stated Deputy District Officer Health Dr. Irshad Ali here on Sunday.

He said coronavirus test results of 115 out of 145 suspected pa­tients in Dir Lower were received in which 94 were declared neg­ative and 21 were declared coro­navirus positive. They were cur­rently under treatment in District Headquarters (DHQ) Hospital, Dir Lower, he added. Dr Irshad Ali said four COVID-19 patients were re­covered completely and the condi­tion of 8 others were stabled and their samples for the second test had been sent to the lab.