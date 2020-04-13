PESHAWAR - Seven centres have been set up for the distribution of relief package under the Ehsaas Program in all the three subdivisions of South Waziristan tribal district.
Four centres have been set up in the district headquarters Wana, and two each in Ladha and Sarwekai subdivisions while the security is being provided by FC-South personnel, stated said Deputy Commissioner Hameedullah Khan on Sunday.
In Wana, the centres have been established at Agri Park, Government Primary School Sholam, Army Public School Shakai, and Govt High School Toikhula. The centres in Ladha have been set up at tehsil building Sararogha and tehsil building Ladha while in Sarwekai subdivision, arrangements have been made at Maulay Khan Serai and the deputy commissioner’s compound.
The official said that there were 4,200 previous beneficiaries of the relief program, as it was earlier named Benazir Income Support Programme. “In the first phase, BISP beneficiaries will be given Rs 12,000 each under the Ehsaas Program now and later the new beneficiaries will be provided the funds,” he added.