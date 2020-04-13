Share:

PESHAWAR - Seven centres have been set up for the distribution of relief pack­age under the Ehsaas Program in all the three subdivisions of South Waziristan tribal district.

Four centres have been set up in the district headquarters Wana, and two each in Ladha and Sar­wekai subdivisions while the secu­rity is being provided by FC-South personnel, stated said Deputy Commissioner Hameedullah Khan on Sunday.

In Wana, the centres have been established at Agri Park, Govern­ment Primary School Sholam, Army Public School Shakai, and Govt High School Toikhula. The centres in Ladha have been set up at tehsil building Sararogha and tehsil building Ladha while in Sar­wekai subdivision, arrangements have been made at Maulay Khan Serai and the deputy commission­er’s compound.

The official said that there were 4,200 previous beneficiaries of the relief program, as it was earli­er named Benazir Income Support Programme. “In the first phase, BISP beneficiaries will be given Rs 12,000 each under the Ehsaas Program now and later the new beneficiaries will be provided the funds,” he added.