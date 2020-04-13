Share:

LAHORE - Owing to non-existence of pharmacists in medical stores and closing of hospitals’ OPDs, the trend of self-medication is increasing sharply which was causing severe health hazard.

This was stated by noted pharmacist and President Drugs Lawyers Forum

Dr Noor Mahar while talking to journalists on Sunday in the wake of coronavirus pandemic.

Despite crackdown, he said that around 95 percent medical stores in the country had been running without pharmacists and people were taking advantage of getting medicines without prescription. As per a survey conducted by Drugs Lawyers Forum, self-medication has been increased by 5 times which was more lethal for diabetic and other such patients, he added.

During the current corona situation, he said brufen tablets should be avoided and all medicines should only be taken on the advice of a qualified doctor in the presence of a pharmacist in medical stores.

He said another trend which has developed to a dangerous level was taking antibiotic, adding the country was listed among the top most countries for using antibiotic.

He stressed the need for qualified pharmacists at medical stores which would improve the standard of pharmacy services.