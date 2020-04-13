Share:

ISLAMABAD - Azad Jammu and Kashmir Prime Minister Raja Farooq Haider Khan has appealed UN Secretary General António Guterres to take serious notice of the Indian unprovoked firing on the civilian population living along the Line of Control. In his twitter message on Sunday, the AJK Prime Minister said unprovoked, indiscriminate and unrelenting ceasefire violations by Indian Army are not only causing civilian casualties and damages to the public properties but also disturbing state government’s efforts to contain Covid-19 in areas along the restive Ceasefire Line.Meanwhile, Raja Farooq Haider in his series of tweets today reiterated that his government will ensure safety and well-being of doctors and paramedical staff. He said medical staff is our front line heroes who are bravely fighting against the deadly virus.