LARKANA - Sindh Minister for Information Syed Nasir Hussain Shah on Sunday said that at this moment, the focus of the Sindh government was to slow down the spread of the coronavirus to save lives.

He said in a statement that the Sindh government was better preparing its health system and putting all the necessary measures in place to protect the lives of the people.

Shah said that practicing good hygiene, and keeping a healthy physical distance between individuals was our most powerful weapon in fighting coronovrius and saving people lives.

Meanwhile, Sindh Minister for Information, Local Government, Housing & Town Planning, Religious Affairs, Forest & Wildlife Syed Nasir Hussain Shah on Sunday said that Sindh Chief Minister had directed all the Deputy Commissioners to ensure that the dignity of the people should not be hurt while providing them with ration.

In a statement, Nasir Shah said that as per directives of the Chief Minister all the ration bags were being handed over to the needy people early in the morning. All concerned were also directed to make sure that the process of ration distribution should not be used for any sort of publicity, he added.

He said that the focus of the Sindh government at the moment was to slow down the spread of the coronavirus (Covid-19) to save lives. He further said that the Sindh government was trying to further improve health system and putting all the necessary measures in place to protect the lives of the people. Besides, he told that awareness through different means was also being created to make the people sentient about all the necessary precautionary measures regarding keeping oneself safe from the coronovrius.

Meanwhile, Sindh Minister for Information Syed Nasir Hussain Shah has expressed his heartfelt condolence over the demise of senior journalist Ahfazur Rahman and termed it as a great loss to journalism.

Senior journalist Ahfazur Rahman had passed away on early Sunday, after a protracted illness here.

In his condolence message Syed Nasir Hussain Shah said that late Ahfazur Rahman was truly a great journalist and his struggle for freedom of the press would always be remembered. He prayed to Allah Almighty to rest the departed soul in peace and grant courage to the bereaved family to bear the loss.

Nasir Shah felicitates Christians community on Easter

Sindh Minister for Information Syed Nasir Hussain Shah on Sunday felicitated the Christian community on the eve of Easter.

He thanked the Christian community for limiting their programs following the outbreak of COVID-19, according to a statement.

The provincial minister said that collective efforts against the pandemic coronavirus would prove to be fruitful. Precautions were the only solution to combat the coronavirus.

Nasir Shah said that ease in lockdown policy would be considered keeping in view the situation.

Several shopkeepers wounded in baton charge by police

Various shopkeepers were injured in batton charge of police in Municipal shopping center and Khisak Pura here on Sunday morning as various shopkeepers had opened their shops in Municipal shopping center and Khisak Pura bazaar.

Police reached the spot with heavy contingents, started batton charge and forced the shopkeepers to close their shops. Various shopkeepers sustained minor injuries, while affected shopkeepers protested against the police batton charge. They told that they were deprived yet of official ration bags while they were also facing starvation due to closure of their shops in lockdown condition.

They blamed that official ration bags were being distributed to favorites of some political parties and real affected daily wagers were deprived of ration bags and other official relief. They demanded the Sindh Chief Minister to take notice of intervention of political parties in distribution of ration bags and ensure distribution of ration bags among the daily wagers in the city.