ISLAMABAD-Archbishop Dr. Joseph Arshad, Bishop of Islamabad-Rawalpindi has urged the countrymen, especially the Christian community not to forget all those affected and still suffering due to COVID-19 epidemic.

“There is an unidentified fear surrounding us as fights, wars, bomb explosions, terrorism, sectarianism, accidents, earthquakes, disasters, epidemics. At present the Coronavirus COVID-19 epidemic has badly affected human life all over the world in different ways. This anxiety brings hopelessness and sometimes lack of faith in their lives,” he said in a statement on the occasion of Easter.

“The people are confined at their homes. The places of worship, education, business, recreation, even the places to buy our basic needs are closed down. The human beings are in the state of fear and anxiety,” he said further and added there is only one way of overcoming this hopelessness that is “Trust in God.” He asked the people to stay home during the pandemic in larger interest of the nation.

Dr. Joseph Arshad said the trust in God strengthens us in our faith and helps us overcome our difficulties and sufferings. Easter, the feast of resurrection of Jesus eliminates all types of fear and anxiety from our lives, and conveys the message of life. “While celebrating the joy of Easter, let us also not forget all those affected and are suffering due to COVID-19 epidemic. We pray for all who have lost their lives and their families. We entrust all the sick and suffering in the hands of God, may Almighty God protect them and grant them good health,” he prayed. He also prayed for all those in healthcare, and are taking care of the patients of COVID-19 that God be with them and bless them in their efforts and services. “Out of the love for humanity and as responsible citizens we all are to play our role in this difficult time of pandemic and we must do everything to protect the vulnerable and needy people. We must come forward to help all those people who are suffering as result of Coronavirus pandemic,” he added. He prayed for the country, so it may progress and that peace and harmony may always reign and that all may work together for its prosperity.