Former US Vice President Joe Biden on 11 April won the Alaska Democratic primary, which was held on a vote-by-mail basis due to the coronavirus pandemic.

"I am asking all Americans, I'm asking every Democrat, I'm asking every independent, I'm asking a lot of Republicans to come together in this campaign to support your candidacy, which I endorse. We've got to make Trump a one-term president. I will do all that I can to make that happen", Senator Bernie Sanders, who dropped out of the race Wednesday, stated.