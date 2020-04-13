Share:

ISLAMABAD - Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan Sunday said the statement of Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari was tantamount to ruin the national unity in the fight against coronavirus. She in a tweet, said the decisions in the National Coordination Committee (NCC) were made after consultations while Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah was its member. The residents of Sindh were also citizens of Pakistan, while Prime Minister Imran Khan was responsible for the protection of the rights of people of all the federating units, she added. Dr Firdous reminded Bilawal that the PPP had been in power in Sindh for more than a decade and the health sector was a provincial subject after the 18th Constitutional Amendment. She said it was for taking a united stand against the pandemic instead of political point-scoring.