The Chinese government has so far provided medical support to 127 countries including Pakistan, enabling them to control the spread of COVID-19.

This was stated by a spokesperson of the Chinese Foreign Ministery Zhao Lijian while briefing the media’s about China’s assistance to the World community.

The medical supplies which were made available to four international organizations as well, included surgical masks, protective gears and testing reagents.

China donated $20 million to the WHO, sent 13 medical teams to 11 countries and held over 70 video conferences with experts from more than 150 countries and international organizations.

Localities, enterprises and civil groups in China also donated medical supplies to more than 100 countries, regions and international organizations.

Some countries asked China for assistance in commercial procurement through diplomatic channels, and we recommended exporters to do it on urgent basis.

In this connection, China's Ministry of Commerce also published a list of manufacturers certified by regulatory authorities and facilitated the customs clearance of supplies in compliance with regulations.

As of April 8, 58 countries and regions as well as four international organizations have signed contracts on commercial procurement of medical supplies with Chinese businesses, and another 71 countries and ten international organizations are in talks for such purchase. There are other foreign buyers cooperating with Chinese companies, too.

According to statistics from Chinese customs, from March 1 to April 4, China exported RMB 10.2 billion worth of anti-epidemic supplies, including 3.86 billion masks, 37.52 million protective gears, 2.41 million infrared thermometers, 16,000 ventilators, 2.84 million testing kits and 8.41 million protective goggles.

China will continue to work with other countries and overcome difficulties with mutual assistance to safeguard international public health security.

With the vision of a community with a shared future for mankind, China has provided support and assistance to the international community within its capacity while continuing to do a good job in epidemic control at home, the spokesperson added.