The number of Coronavirus infection cases in the country has reached 5,374.

These include 2594 in Punjab, 1411 in Sindh, 744 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 230 in Balochistan, 224 in Gilgit-Baltistan, 131 in Islamabad, and 40 in Azad Kashmir.

1,095 patients have recovered and 93 have died.

Meanwhile, worldwide death toll from coronavirus pandemic has risen to 112,510 and more than one point eight million declared cases have been registered in over 190 countries and territories.