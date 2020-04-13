Share:

BAJAUR - Distribution of cash assistance un­der the Ehsaas Kafalat Programme continued in full swing in all across the district during the last four days with so far 30,000 deserving, poor and needy family received.

There are 45000 registered de­serving and needy persons where­in for the smooth distribution of Rs 12000 under Ehsaas Kafalat Program to each family, the dis­trict administration has developed 41 temporary centers on various points including school and col­leges across Bajaur District where preventive and precautionary measures have also taken to pro­vide safety to the visitors from the outbreak of coronavirus.

Special security measures have also been taken to protect the peo­ple from coronavirus in the centers and that is why sprays have been done well and after the visitors. Deputy Commissioner Bajaur Us­man Mehsud paid a visit on all the centers and government schools where it developed and monitored the distribution.

Deputy Commissioner Bajaur Usman Mehsud instructed the busy staff to tackle the work as soon as possible and transparen­cy should be ensured. The Depu­ty Commissioner on this occasion also asked various families pres­ent in a long lines wherein seating facilities have also been provided. The peoples have expressed sat­isfaction over the overall arrange­ments for the distribution of Rs 12,000 to cater their needs on dai­ly basis in the ongoing lockdown.

DC INAUGURATES SENSITIZERS WALKTHROUGH GATES

Meanwhile, TMA officials have installed sanitizer walkthrough gates at various public places across the districts.

DC Bajur Usman Mehsud also appreciated Secretary Local Gov­ernment, Secretary Local Coun­cil Board and officials of the TMA Khar for taking prompt action by installing sanitizer walkthrough gates at various entry and exit points, public places so that to stop outbreak of coronavirus.

These walkthrough gates in­stalled at the Civil Colony Khar­men Gate, Nogai Colony Main Gate.

Deputy Commissioner Bajaur Usman Mehsud inaugurated the gates along with TMA Khar Mo­hammad Fayyaz.