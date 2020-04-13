Share:

LAHORE - The Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department has said that personal protective equipment (PPE) has been provided to five major hospitals in Lahore on Sunday.

The equipment received from the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) was handed over to Lahore General Hospital, Mayo Hospital, Jinnah Hospital, Children’s Hospital and the Pakistan Institute of Cardiology (PIC).

The department said that the equipment included 16,884 suits, 142,644 masks, 126,700 gloves, 2,590 goggles, 2,306 face shields, 8,767 head-caps, and 8,036 shoes.

Speaking at a press conference earlier today, Special Assistant to Prime Minister (SAPM) on Health Dr Zafar Mirza took exception to misuse of N95 masks saying that not everyone needed these masks and only frontline health workers were eligible to use them. He said that half of the 5,000 Covid-19 patients across the country contracted the infection locally.

Dr Zafar Mirza said that a total of 255 new cases were reported over the past 24 hours with 14 deaths from the contagious disease in the country. He warned that the figure may increase in the days to come, if social distancing and other preventive measures were not adopted by the people.

He said 1,026 people had recovered completely, while 1,414 were hospitalised of which 37 were in critical condition.