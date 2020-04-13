Share:

KARACHI - Karachiites experienced another hot and dry day as the mercury touched 40-degree centigrade in the city on Sunday.

According to the Pakistan Metrological Department, a moderate heat wave condition is likely to continue in Karachi till Monday.

The official attributed the soaring temperature in the metropolis to a halt in sea breeze-which allowed the heatwave like condition.

Maximum temperature is likely to remain 39–41ºC during next two days, said MET chief Sarfraz, adding that mild to moderate heat waves were expected in Karachi in May.

On the other hand, the MET office has predicted hot and dry weather in other parts of the country.