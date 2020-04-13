Share:

MIRPURKHAS - Hesco Authorities have launched its loadshedding for hours in the city causing great hardships to the citizens even in hot days. Report said that Hesco authorities had started its loadshedding programme even in lockdown condition as a result citizens facing difficulties. Citizens complained that they were already bound to remain indoor due to coronavirus spreading while temperature had now been increased as a result they were facing hardships indoor without power as Hesco authorities had launched loadshedding for 8 to 10 hours, while federal government had announced to stop loadshedding due to imposing lockdown condition.

They demanded the Prime Minister and other authorities to take serious notice of loadshedding particularly in imposition of lockdown. When tried to contact with XEN Hesco Mirpurkhas, his cell phone did not give response.