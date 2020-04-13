PESHAWAR - Dr. Zafar Iqbal Wazir, Cardiologist Khyber Teaching Hospital (KTH) Peshawar who was entrusted with additional charge of COVID-19 Ward in KTH here Sunday advised people to adopt all guidelines of the government for their safety against coronavirus.
He requested public to stay at homes, adopt social distancing and avoid crowded places as per the Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) issued by the Government from time to time to become safe from deadly coronavirus.
In a statement, he said washing hands with soaps and maintaining at least six feet distance among people should be adopted.
Dr Wazir said coronavirous has been declared pandemic by WHO and cooperation of people was key to combat the viral infection.
Coronavirus has no regards for race, colour and cast as it claimed lives of thousands of people in developed and developing countries.
He paid tributes to medical community fighting against COVID-19, who were trying their level best to save patients lives.
Dr Wazir thanked the enormous love of people for doctors, nurses, paramedics and others medical professionals fighting the pandemic as frontline force and reiterated that doctors would continue their efforts till the last patient cured.
KP FOREST DEPT ACCOUNTANT DIES OF CORONA
Senior accountant of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Forest Department hasn died of coronavirus.
Ibrar Khan, who was serving on the post of accountant at the office of Chief Conservator of Forests KP at Peshawar, has lost the battle for life due to coronavirus, his family confirmed yesterday. Later, his body was shifted to his ancestral village Mohib Banda in Nowshera district where he was laid to rest.
His funeral prayer was offered by few people as per the district administration guidelines. The victim was settled in Peshawar. His native locality has been sealed and tests of his family members were sent to laboratory for investigation.
Chief Conservator of Forest, Ali Gohar Khan, Consevotors Shafqat Munir, Toheedul Haq Tauheed, DFO Peshawar Gulzar Rehman and others officials of the Forest Department have expressed deep condolences over the sad demise of Ibrar Khan.
6 MORE CORONA CASES
REPORTED IN SWAT
Coronavirus has been detected in six more patients in Swat district. The spokesman of Relief and Resettlement Department KP told APP yesterday that results of 36 more suspected patients were received from the National Institute of Health out of which 30 are negative while 6 are positive on Saturday night.
He said four positive cases belong to Rang Mohallah where coronavirus samples were collected from its residents following outbreak on April 04, 2020.
One positive case belongs to Shalpin Khwazakhiela’s out break. Similarly, a female suspected patient from Mohallah Watkai Shadara has been declared positive yesterday. He said that the total tally of negative cases is 294 while positive cases with it became 60 whereas results of 91 cases are awaited.
Two more patients recovered one each from Charbagh and Kanju, making a total of four recovered in Swat. First repeat of one positive patient from Saidu Sharif and four from Heryanai Balakot are also found negative while second repeated is awaited.
2 CORONA PATIENTS FROM DHQ MIRANSHAH DISCHARGED
Two patients of coronavirus were discharged from the DHQ Hospital Miranshah in North Waziristan district after they were recovered and their tests were found negative yesterday.