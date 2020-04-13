Share:

PESHAWAR - Dr. Zafar Iqbal Wazir, Cardiologist Khyber Teaching Hospital (KTH) Peshawar who was entrusted with additional charge of COVID-19 Ward in KTH here Sunday advised people to adopt all guidelines of the government for their safety against coronavirus.

He requested public to stay at homes, adopt social distancing and avoid crowded places as per the Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) issued by the Government from time to time to become safe from deadly coronavirus.

In a statement, he said washing hands with soaps and maintain­ing at least six feet distance among people should be adopted.

Dr Wazir said coronavirous has been declared pandemic by WHO and cooperation of people was key to combat the viral infection.

Coronavirus has no regards for race, colour and cast as it claimed lives of thousands of people in de­veloped and developing countries.

He paid tributes to medical com­munity fighting against COVID-19, who were trying their level best to save patients lives.

Dr Wazir thanked the enormous love of people for doctors, nurs­es, paramedics and others medical professionals fighting the pandem­ic as frontline force and reiterated that doctors would continue their efforts till the last patient cured.

KP FOREST DEPT ACCOUNTANT DIES OF CORONA

Senior accountant of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Forest Department hasn died of coronavirus.

Ibrar Khan, who was serving on the post of accountant at the office of Chief Conservator of Forests KP at Peshawar, has lost the battle for life due to coronavirus, his fami­ly confirmed yesterday. Later, his body was shifted to his ancestral village Mohib Banda in Nowshera district where he was laid to rest.

His funeral prayer was offered by few people as per the district ad­ministration guidelines. The victim was settled in Peshawar. His native locality has been sealed and tests of his family members were sent to laboratory for investigation.

Chief Conservator of Forest, Ali Gohar Khan, Consevotors Shafqat Munir, Toheedul Haq Tauheed, DFO Peshawar Gulzar Rehman and others officials of the Forest Department have expressed deep condolences over the sad demise of Ibrar Khan.

6 MORE CORONA CASES

REPORTED IN SWAT

Coronavirus has been detected in six more patients in Swat dis­trict. The spokesman of Relief and Resettlement Department KP told APP yesterday that results of 36 more suspected patients were re­ceived from the National Institute of Health out of which 30 are neg­ative while 6 are positive on Satur­day night.

He said four positive cases be­long to Rang Mohallah where coro­navirus samples were collected from its residents following out­break on April 04, 2020.

One positive case belongs to Shal­pin Khwazakhiela’s out break. Sim­ilarly, a female suspected patient from Mohallah Watkai Shadara has been declared positive yesterday. He said that the total tally of nega­tive cases is 294 while positive cas­es with it became 60 whereas re­sults of 91 cases are awaited.

Two more patients recovered one each from Charbagh and Kan­ju, making a total of four recovered in Swat. First repeat of one posi­tive patient from Saidu Sharif and four from Heryanai Balakot are also found negative while second repeated is awaited.

2 CORONA PATIENTS FROM DHQ MIRANSHAH DISCHARGED

Two patients of coronavirus were discharged from the DHQ Hospital Miranshah in North Wa­ziristan district after they were re­covered and their tests were found negative yesterday.