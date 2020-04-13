Share:

KARACHI - Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah on Sunday telephoned Balochistan CM Jam Kamal Khan and discussed the situation arising out of coronavirus in the country. During the telephonic conversion, CM Murad stressed the need of carrying out joint efforts on the provincial level to fight coronavirus. “Let provinces fight together to defeat coronavirus,” said Murad Ali Shah. Both leaders expressed concern over the rising number of coronavirus cases in the country.

Murad Ali Shah also decided to contact other Chief Ministers of provinces for joint efforts to fight COVID-19. It must be noted that confirmed coronavirus cases on Sunday reached 5038 in the country as 86 people had died from the infection till to date, according to the national dashboard. According to the available statistics, overall 5,038 cases have been reported in the country, with 3,926 active cases.

Punjab has the highest number of infections up to 2,425, 1,318 in Sindh, 697 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), 228 in Balochistan, 216 in Gilgit-Baltistan (GB), 119 in Islamabad and 35 in Azad Jammu and Kashmir.

Six cops fall victim to coronavirus in Karachi

Six policemen have been infected with the contagion in the port city on Sunday.

Sources relayed the driver of a senior police officer and a Personal Staff Officer (PSO) have been affected by the deadly virus with a number of other police officers from the East and West zones of the metropolis contracting the disease. It has been decided to get cops suspected to have caught the contagion tested. The sources said spread of the disease among the policemen would make matters worse. They said the police personnel were in direct contact with the public all time as they had been discharging their duties on the roads dealing with crowds during the lockdown.

They said special measures would have to be taken to protect the police personnel from the deadly virus.