National Coordination Committee (NCC) will meet with Prime Minister Imran Khan in the chair in Islamabad on Monday to review the steps taken for the control of coronavirus pandemic in the country.

The meeting will also discuss the strategy to ensure continuity of the industrial and economic activities and future planning.

The Committee is likely to decide providing more relief to the people, who are facing difficulties and hardships due to lockdown to contain the spread of coronavirus.

The second meeting of the Special Committee of National Assembly for the Affectees of Coronavirus will also be held in Islamabad today with Speaker Asad Qaiser in the chair.

The meeting will review different reports submitted by sub-committee and concerned departments about arrangements to bring back all Pakistanis stranded abroad, management of quarantine centers at Taftan Border and status of Afghan nationals in the country.