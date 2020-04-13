Share:

LAHORE - Punjab Information Minister Fayyaz ul Hassan Chohan has said that the next three to four weeks are critical pertaining to the coronavirus situation in the country. The minister, on Sunday, while felicitating the Christian community on the occasion of Easter appealed the community to ensure social distancing in their celebrations.

The Minister said that a policy of cluster lockdown was being followed on the orders of Prime Minister Imran Khan. Updating the recent measures of the provincial government, Fayyaz Ul Hassan Chohan said that 216 hot spot areas had been sealed to curtail the spread of coronavirus. The government was battling the coronavirus by through targeted lock-down so that the routines of the people had a minimal impact, he added.

He urged the Christian community to celebrate Easter, while following social distancing as saving loved ones was the responsibility of the every person. Fayyaz informed that four areas in Gujrat and Gunjranwala had been de-sealed as all the patients of the coronavirus have recovered there. He said that Buzdar government was taking administrative decision by monitoring the situation closely. The minister stressed the citizens to keep themselves limited to their homes as the next three and four weeks were critical regarding coronavirus.