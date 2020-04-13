Share:

ISLAMABAD - Special Assistant to Prime Minister (SAPM) on Social Protection and Poverty Alleviation Dr Sania Nishtar said here on Sunday that more than 1.774 million families had benefited from Ehsaas Emergency Cash Relief Programme so far.

In a media briefing at Ehsaas Call Center, she said 22.46 billion rupees had been disbursed so far in this regard.

She said that people who were eligible or not were informed through SMS.

“The eligible persons are informed through another SMS in ten days’ time about the date and the point of receiving the cash,” she added.

The special assistant asked the salaried people not to apply for this facility as this was meant for the daily wagers only who had lost their livelihoods due to the lockdown.

The SAPM said strict action was being taken against unscrupulous elements involved in deducting amounts from the cash meant for the poor.

She claimed transparency and merit was being ensured in processing the applications.

She advised people to visit cash points only after they were advised to do so.