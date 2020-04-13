Share:

LANDI KOTAL - Torkham border is likely to be opened soon for Pakistani citizens stranded in Afghanistan to come back to their homeland.

It may be mentioned here that thousands of Afghan nationals, who were stranded in the ongoing coronavirus pandemic in Pakistan, have recently crossed the border into Afghanistan.

“The border may be opened on April 14 or 15 for Pakistanis to re­turn to the country in phases and both the Pakistani and Afghan gov­ernments authorities have agreed on it,” stated Federal Minister for Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony Noor ur Haq Qadri said on Sunday. The line departments also held a meeting in Landi Kotal subdivision on Sunday, with Assis­tant Commissioner Muhammad Imran in the chair.

The meeting discussed vari­ous issues regarding the Pak-Af­ghan border and the preparations to quarantine Pakistani nationals who would enter Pakistan in the next several days.