Share:

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on National Health Services Dr. Zafar Mirza has advised the people to avoid unnecessary use of N95 mask and strictly follow the social distancing and other precautionary measures to combat coronavirus effectively.

At a daily news briefing in Islamabad, he said that N95 mask is relevant to only frontline health teams and should not be used by citizens in wake of prevailing increasing demand and supply situation. Dr Zafar Mirza said important decisions regarding the next strategy are likely to be announced by the Prime Minister Imran Khan after meeting of National Coordination Committee.