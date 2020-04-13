Share:

ISLAMABAD - Chairperson, Standing Committee on Information & Broadcasting, Senator Faisal Javed on Sunday said Prime Minister Imran Khan, showing concerns over situation after COVID-19 outbreak, himself monitoring the relief activities across the country. After 18th Amendment, the provinces are autonomous, however, Prime Minister established Central Command and Control Unit in order to remain in contact with the provinces, he expressed these views in a Radio programme on Sunday. He said we are lucky to have leadership of Imran Khan as he always worked for the cause of the poor community including Shaukat Khanum Hospital and many other projects, while in current situation his only concern about the poor segment of the society.