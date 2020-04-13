Share:

Prime Minister’s Special Assistant on Information and Broadcasting Dr. Firdous Ashiq Awan Prime Minister Imran Khan’s appeal to the world for debt relief is actually the voice of poor people of the developing nations.

In a tweet, she said global organizations like United Nations, while pursuing a universal charter of human rights, will have to play a leading role in evolving a strategy to provide relief and resources in order to protect people of the third world from starvation and poverty.

The Special Assistant said COVID-19 challenge has especially shaken the health and economy of the people of the developing countries.

Firdous said an effective global response to deal with COVID-19 is need of the hour.

She said Coronavirus pandemic can have a more serious social and economic impact in developing countries.