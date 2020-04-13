Share:

LAHORE - Opposition leader in the National Assembly Shehbaz Sharif has directed party members and leadership to engage in philanthropic activities themselves and to urge the affluent around to join in to help the sections of the society hit by the economic fallout of the novel coronavirus. Addressing a video link meeting with Lahore’s MPAs, MNAs and former Mayors, at party’s Model Town Secretariat on Sunday, PML-N President said that there could be no bigger offering to God than to help people in the time of desperate need in the Holy Month of Ramadan. Shehbaz deliberated and discussed the overall situation in the country and particularly the provision of aid to the people of Punjab with the party office holders.

He said that the people of Pakistan had been left at the mercy of rapidly deteriorating circumstances and the opposition was fulfilling the responsibilities meant for the government. The Punjab government had completely failed to fulfil its role in every way on every front, he alleged. He expressed alarm over the rapidly increasing number of doctors and medical staff being infected with the deadly coronavirus.

This exposes the government’s lies that they had provided medics with the protective gear PPE, he added. He told the meeting that on the directions of PML-N Quaid Nawaz Sharif, protective gears were being distributed by PML-N to doctors across the country. He urged the participants of the meeting to contribute to this essential and crucial service for the frontline soldiers in the war against covid19.

Shehbaz directed party office bearers to keep distributing food and essential items to the people in their respective areas without any pomp and show. He criticized the method of distribution of financial aid among people which could lead to further spread of the virus because of large public gatherings.