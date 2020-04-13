Share:

Lahore - Police on Sunday continued to ensure preventive measures including strict implementation on section 144 to contain the unnecessary movement of the public in the city during the partial lockdown imposed by Punjab Government in wake of impending Coronavirus. Lahore Police Operations Wing set up special pickets in different areas of the city to contain people from unnecessary movement. DIG Operations Rai Babar Saeed informed that as many as 1,757 FIRs have been registered so far against persons involved in violations of sections 144. More than 4011 citizens involved in were released afterwards taking warranty bonds as not to move again in city unnecessarily. As many as 70,309 motorcycles, 23,857 cars, 18,754 rickshaws, 3,337 taxis and 6,625 bigger vehicles were stopped on pickets and vehicles owners were issued warnings for unnecessary movement in the city. As many as 5,001 vehicles were impounded in different police stations for violation of section 144. DIG Operations Lahore Rai Babar Saeed has said that Lahore Police has made security arrangements more strict so as to protect people from contraction of Coronavirus and made appeal with the citizens to cooperate with police making any unnecessary movement in the city.