LAHORE - A psycho-counselling centre has been set up at Lahore General Hospital for counselling of persons with anxiety due to coronavirus outbreak. Principal Post Graduate Medical Institute Dr. Al-freed Zafar said that the coronavirus epidemic and its related problems all over the world were deeply rooted in human psychology. He said the owing to the pandemic people were experiencing mood swings, sleeping problems, anger, bitterness and depression, and this, in turn, was leading to an increase in physical ailments, he said. He said that blood pressure, cardiovascular disease, diabetes, hepatitis, asthma and cancer patients were at more risk due to corona pandemic. The PGMI Principal said that in order to create hope and courage among the people, their psychological problems should also be given full attention so that people with full perseverance and courage take precautions besides, trust on Allah.