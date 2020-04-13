Share:

LAHORE - Punjab Auqaf Minister Pir Syed Saeed ul Hassan Shah, on Sunday, has visited the shrine of Hazrat Data Ganj Bakhsh and prayed for the peace, progress, prosperity of the country besides seeking Allah’s forgiveness to get rid of coronavirus. According to official sources, the minister reviewed the renovation and construction work in the Darbar and it’s surroundings during the visit. He said that cooperation of Ulema for creating awareness about the precautionary measures against COVID-19 was proving helpful. He said that Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar and government were greatful to Ulema for playing their proper role in this regard. Syed Saeed Shah said, “ Obligatory Islamic rituals should be observed, however Islam gives priority to the safety of human lives.” If the support of people and Ulema would continue, lockdown would be lifted soon, he added. He appealed to the people to follow preventive measures against this lethal virus to save their and others lives. The minister said that Darbar would be opened for devotees soon after the lockdown ended.