ISLAMABAD - The government has disbursed an amount of Rs. 22.466 billion among 1.77 million deserving people during the first four days of the launch of Eh­saas Emergency Cash initiative.

To get better sense of what callers were asking about the Ehsaas Emer­gency Cash, Dr. Sania Nishtar, who leads the Ehsaas program, sat with call cen­tre operators on Sunday and interact­ed with callers on the phone, said the spokesperson.

“I wanted to hear first-hand about people’s complaints pertaining to Eh­saas Emergency Cash distribution, so that we can make improvements in the program in real time”. On average 1,500 calls are being received on daily basis in the call centre and this num­ber has increased since the advise­ment appeared.

Mostly people were asking about when the payment messages would be received; millions of people have re­ceived messages stating that they are el­igible but that they need to wait for the “payment message”. In this regard, peo­ple want to know what the timelines is, and the call centre is proving very use­ful in giving out details.

Dr. Sania was briefed that some of those who have received regrets want to make appeals. Family members of el­igible households whose heads of fam­ily had died wanted to know how they could be helped.

The staff in the Call Centre is regu­larly briefed about the program so that they can answer questions with clarity. Dr. Sania thanked the Call Centre staff for their dedication and hard work and spent a lot of time with the staff to get insights and boost their morale.

“It has been 4 days since Ehsaas started one-off cash distribution of Rs. 12,000 to each low-income house­hold in all provinces of Pakistan includ­ing GB and AJK. By 3:30 pm today, Rs. 22.466 billion has been disbursed to 1.77 million individuals.” Dr. Nishtar briefed the media about on-the ground progress of the emergency cash pay­ments.

The Ehsaas Emergency Cash pro­gram is the largest ever social protec­tion and relief operation in the histo­ry of Pakistan aimed to help alleviate sufferings of low-income households, who have been distressed by the coronavirus shut down across the country.

The government has deployed biom­etric technology along with other COV­ID-19 precautionary measures, to en­sure the safe and transparent delivery of emergency cash.