ISLAMABAD - The government has disbursed an amount of Rs. 22.466 billion among 1.77 million deserving people during the first four days of the launch of Ehsaas Emergency Cash initiative.
To get better sense of what callers were asking about the Ehsaas Emergency Cash, Dr. Sania Nishtar, who leads the Ehsaas program, sat with call centre operators on Sunday and interacted with callers on the phone, said the spokesperson.
“I wanted to hear first-hand about people’s complaints pertaining to Ehsaas Emergency Cash distribution, so that we can make improvements in the program in real time”. On average 1,500 calls are being received on daily basis in the call centre and this number has increased since the advisement appeared.
Mostly people were asking about when the payment messages would be received; millions of people have received messages stating that they are eligible but that they need to wait for the “payment message”. In this regard, people want to know what the timelines is, and the call centre is proving very useful in giving out details.
Dr. Sania was briefed that some of those who have received regrets want to make appeals. Family members of eligible households whose heads of family had died wanted to know how they could be helped.
The staff in the Call Centre is regularly briefed about the program so that they can answer questions with clarity. Dr. Sania thanked the Call Centre staff for their dedication and hard work and spent a lot of time with the staff to get insights and boost their morale.
“It has been 4 days since Ehsaas started one-off cash distribution of Rs. 12,000 to each low-income household in all provinces of Pakistan including GB and AJK. By 3:30 pm today, Rs. 22.466 billion has been disbursed to 1.77 million individuals.” Dr. Nishtar briefed the media about on-the ground progress of the emergency cash payments.
The Ehsaas Emergency Cash program is the largest ever social protection and relief operation in the history of Pakistan aimed to help alleviate sufferings of low-income households, who have been distressed by the coronavirus shut down across the country.
The government has deployed biometric technology along with other COVID-19 precautionary measures, to ensure the safe and transparent delivery of emergency cash.