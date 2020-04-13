Share:

Rahim Yar Khan - Fear is gripping the people as the doctors and the paramedical staff, who are fighting against the coronavirus here at Sheikh Zayed Hospital for the last one month, are still facing severe shortage of personnel protective equipments (PPEs.).

Whatever these doctors and the paramedical staff are using for their protection during their duties has either been donated by the district health authority, or they have arranged it themselves or has been gifted to them by some donors.

It has been learnt that Rs20 million were released for the purchase of PPEs and medical equipment, out of which Rs10 million were meant for buying the other equipment, while the other half was meant for purchasing PPEs.

However, the prices of these required items are up by 500%, despite the fact that their supply may be possible by April-end.

However, it has been learnt that in response to the appeals made by some doctors to the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA), the Authority has decided to send PPEs for the hospital staff immediately, and the supplies are expected to arrive here in the next one to two days.

It has been further learnt that hospital’s 10 ventilators are also dysfunctional, and in case of increase in the number of Covid-19 patients, their shortage can cause serious problems.

Furthermore, a fourteen-year-old boy died at the hospital on Sunday.

As per sources, he was a seminary student and was at his home for the last 20 days.

DC Ali Shahzad told The Nation that of 1,700 suspected patients who had been screened at the hospital, 41 had tested positive.