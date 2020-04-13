Share:

LAHORE - Pakistan Muslim League (PML) President and former Prime Minister Ch Shujat Hussain, Speaker Punjab Assembly Ch Parvez Elahi and MNA Moonis Elahi have expressed their grief and sorrow over demise of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader and former senior provincial minister Raja Ashfaq Sarwar and former MNA and Senator Raja Muhammad Afzal. In their condolence messages, they said that Raja Ashfaq Sarwar and Raja Afzal, as parliamentarians, always kept people’s service their toprpiority and their parliamentary services would always be remembered. They prayed, “Almighty Allah may bless the departed souls and grant patience and solace to their bereaved families”.