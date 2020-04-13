Share:

KARACHI - The deserving families in Sindh were deprived of ration despite released of over Rs1 billion funds to the deputy commissioners 20 days ago by the provincial authorities on Sunday.

Reports said that deputy commissioners of different cities have been handed over more than Rs1 billion funds by the Sindh government, however, needy people have not received the essential commodities so far.

On the other hand, citizens of different districts have complained for getting sub-standard products and ration in less quantity while the deserving families in Karachi, Jamshoro, Hyderabad and other districts were facing serious difficulties amid COVID-19 lockdown situation.

The special cell established by the Sindh government has also received hundreds of complaints for not receiving ration and also expressed outrage of distribution of essential goods only among voters in different villages.