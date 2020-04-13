Share:

LAHORE - Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited (SNGPL) has announced to donate Rs 38 million to support the efforts of combating coronavirus in the country. SNGPL’s Board of Directors accorded the approval for the donation in its meeting held on April 11, 2020 at the Head office. According to SNGPL spokesperson, a sum of Rs 38 million would be donated by the company as its Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) program for the national cause, out of which, Rs 19 million would be contributed to the Prime Minister’s Corona Relief Fund. The remaining Rs 19 million would be donated to National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) for the procurement of protective and medical equipments.