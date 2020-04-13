Share:

ISLAMABAD - The Indian Army troops continued unprovoked ceasefire violations along the Line of Control (LoC) and Working Boundary in Chirikot and Shakargarh Sectors and seriously injured two civilians late on Saturday night, according to the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) Directorate. The military’s media wing on Sunday said that the Indian troops deliberately targeted civilian population along the LoC. “Due to indiscriminate fire of mortars in Chirikot Sector along LOC, 35-year-old innocent civilian resident of Serian village got injured. In Shakargarh Sector along Working Boundary, 57-year-old citizen resident of village Nangal sustained serious injuries,” said ISPR in a statement. It further said that both the injured were evacuated and provided with medical care.

One day earlier, six civilians were injured after Indian army resorted to unprovoked firing in various sectors near the LoC. Indian forces had deliberately targeted civilian population in the Nikial, Sharda, Dhudnial and Shahkot sectors. Pakistan Army troops responded effectively and targeted those Indian Army posts which initiated the fire, the ISPR said.