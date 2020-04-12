Share:

Attock-All those senior elementary school educators(SESE) and elementary school educators(ESE) who could not get the requisite professional qualification during the stipulated period must be sent home, an order issued by District Education Authority said.

As per the orders, SESEs and ESEs were recruited under recruitment policy 2014 in boys and girls schools and policy was relaxed to appoint educators without professional qualification and were asked to get professional qualification i.e. BEd ,MEd within five years from the date of appointment. Now all the heads of the government schools have been directed to immediately relieve such educators who could not obtain professional qualification and no lenient view must be taken in this context. More than one thousand educators were recruited in 2015 in Attock district and those without professional qualification were given relaxation to get professional qualification within five years.