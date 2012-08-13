

KARACHI - Police claimed to have arrested a suspect allegedly involved in the target killing of the Sindh chief minister’s pilot who was gunned down in Gulistan-e-Jauhar when violence broke out on a strike call given by the Awami National Party last year.

Police said that the deceased with the assistance of his family made police and insurance company fool by showing himself dead in the police record after claiming an unidentified body found within the limits of Pak Colony police station in 2011. The suspect was identified as Ayaz alias KK. According to East Zone police, they were able to arrest him after the police conducted raid in Gulistan-e-Jauhar.



Police claimed that the accused was involved in over half a dozen cases of murder including the murder of CM’s pilot and a schoolteacher, adding that he had been associated with the MQM-Haqiqi, Awami National Party and was currently associated with the banned People’s Amn Committee.

They said that the accused accompanied by his accomplices was involved in the murder of Major (r) Mudassir Iqbal Kashmiri who was the pilot of the chief minister following their party’s instruction to create law and order situation during strike, adding that he has also confessed to have killed schoolteacher Sana also in Gulistan-e-Jauhar.

East Zone DIG Shahid Hayat said that the accused had had shown himself dead and his murder case was registered with the Pak Colony police station to avoid police actions against him and to get the insurance money worth Rs over 13 million.

Meanwhile, police and Rangers in a joint operation detained over 55 suspects during search operation in Pak Colony, Jahanabad, Lashari Mohalla, Magsi Mohalla and Baloch Mohalla. According to sources, several suspects were later released after initial course of interrogation.